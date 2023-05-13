Houston Texans: 4 players who could be cut after the draft
By Peter Manfre
Davis Mills, Quarterback
The writing has been on the wall since the former third-round quarterback out of Stanford's heroics cost the Texans the number one overall pick in the draft. Despite that game, Mills has been graded out by pro football focus as the 32nd quarterback in the NFL. So, dead last. The writing got bigger when the team hired DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik. The writing has been in big, bold letters with GM Nick Caserio and Ryans refusing to say Davis Mills' name in public.
Beyond that, the Texans signed the ideal backup veteran quarterback in Case Keenum and spent the number two overall pick on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Davis Mills has no place on this roster. Specifically, he can't compete with Stroud, nor does he have the veteran experience for Stroud to lean on.
My best bet is the Texans have been shopping Mills for a day-three selection in a future draft. I imagine if I can see the writing on the wall, other teams can too. In the end I doubt the Texans get more than a seventh-round selection for Mills. If they can't find a suitor willing to pay that price, they will cut him long before preseason workouts start.