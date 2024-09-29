Dare Ogunbowale celebrated his game-winning TD in the best way possible
Well, it wasn't easy but the Houston Texans came away with a win in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the definition of what they call an "ugly win", as the Texans won the game in the final seconds to win their third game of the year and continue to keep the Jags out of the win column.
The game-winning touchdown belonged to Dare Ogunbowale, who caught a pass from C.J. Stroud that got the Texans six picks and the win. Ogunowale is typically lower on the depth chart but with Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce banged up, he's had an elevated role and cae through when the Texans needed him to.
Following the win, Ogunbowale had a really cool moment with his sister, Arike Ogunbowale, who is a guard for the Dallas Wings of the WNBA. The two were seen celebrating Dare's game-winning touchdown after the game and it was really just a sweet moment between siblings.
Dare Ogunbowale celebrates game-winning TD with his sister
Ogunbowale has bounced around the NFL after going undrafted, playing for Washington, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and now Houston. Scoring the game-winner against his former team made the moment even cooler for the Texans running back and he helped put this team back in front in the AFC South, which was crucial after the Colts moved to 2-2 with their win over Pittsburgh.
As for his sister, Arike was the fifth overall pick by the Wings in the 2019 WNBA Draft after an incredible career at Notre Dame. She's made the WNBA All-Star Game four times and won the All-Star MVP award twice.
The Ogunbowale family is clearly an athletic bunch and it was awesome to see Dare and Arike celebrating after the big Texans win.