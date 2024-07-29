Mike Evans reveals why he didn't sign with the Texans in free agency
By Ryan Heckman
The 2024 NFL offseason was highlighted by plenty of notable names changing places, as usual, but the Houston Texans were one of the franchises which led the way in terms of overall storylines.
After an inspiring and somewhat surprising season in 2023, the Texans looked far more like a contender than anyone could have thought a year ago, at this time. That's why Houston took every measure necessary to ensure this club was in the best position to compete in 2024.
It sure helps when you've got a quarterback like C.J. Stroud, who lit it up in Year 1 and now looks to take it even further in his second season as a pro. Stroud played better than anticipated as a rookie, and the organization rewarded not just him, but the fan base, with a plethora of talent added over the offseason.
One of the bigger offseason transactions came at wide receiver, when the Texans dealt for former Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs. Before the Diggs trade, though, the Texans nearly had their hands on Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans.
Evans caught up with Gerald McCoy of NFL Network while at training camp, recently, and gave fans the inside scoop.
Mike Evans' wife was the deciding factor in why he didn't sign with the Houston Texans
"In the back of my mind I'm thinking Houston and Kansas City. I'm thinking those two teams, and obviously I'm thinking the Bucs. It would have been extremely hard, if I hit free agency, to leave here."
First of all, Texans fans can be thankful that Evans didn't choose to go play with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and company. That certainly would have made the road to a championship even more difficult; as if the Chiefs weren't tough enough to beat, as it is.
Evans could have made things look far different in the wide receiver room, here in Houston, but in the end it didn't work out.
So, the Texans moved on to acquiring Diggs, who comes into a situation where he'll be playing alongside Tank Dell in Year 2, Nico Collins after a breakout, along with other weapons in that room, the back field and at tight end.
To say Stroud is in the midst of a great situation would be an understatement, and whether or not the team landed Evans in free agency, it was clear the organization had a plan. This offseason was all about Stroud and building on a phenomenal rookie campaign.