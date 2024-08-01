What channel is the Texans game on today? How to watch Texans vs. Bears (August 1st)
By Ryan Heckman
After a string of training camp practices, the Houston Texans have the privilege of receiving one extra preseason game this year: the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game.
In this contest, the Texans will take on the Chicago Bears in the league's first exhibition of the year. The game will be played in preparation for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony just two days later, where Texans legend and former wide receiver, Andre Johnson, will be inducted.
Of course, the game itself is just a preseason contest and doesn't necessarily matter in the grand scheme of things. But, the players and coaches would love to, first and foremost, do Johnson some justice by putting on a strong performance with those they choose to play Thursday night.
That brings up a good point, too. Who is playing in the game?
We know, by now, that none of the big names on either side are going to play. That means no C.J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Will Anderson and company for Houston. And, as for the Bears, we won't be seeing the likes of no. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams, nor any of the Bears' starters.
How to watch the Texans in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game
Date: Thursday, August 1st 2024
Opponent: Chicago Bears
When: 8:00PM ET
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH
TV: ESPN/ABC
Streaming: ESPN app, TV provider streaming app w/ ESPN/ABC
For those of us with smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices, ESPN makes things pretty easy to stream. You can download the ESPN app on most mobile devices, including phone and tablet. From there, just log in with whatever provider you subscribe to.
If you're a YouTube TV, Sling or FuboTV subscriber, you can watch via their apps as well.
For those wanting to secure last minute tickets, there are still some available on platforms such as StubHub and Vivid Seats for as low as $6 per ticket on the former, and $8 per ticket on the latter, believe it or not.