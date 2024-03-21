Texans fans will love team's updated odds to win AFC South division in 2024 season
The Houston Texans continue to stack wins. Not only do they have their QB of the future, their pass-rusher of the future, an their coach of the future, but they have quietly had one of the best offseasons in the NFL so far.
They found a much-needed running back in Joe Mixed, re-signed tight end Dalton Shaults, signed an impact linebacker in Azeez Al-Shaair, acquired another elite pass-rusher in Danielle Hunter, and added plenty of depth pieces like Denico Autry and Lonnie Johnson.
As a result, their odds to successfully defend their AFC South title continue to improve.
Texans AFC South odds after offseason acquisitions
Texans quietly having strong offseason
Just last month, at the start of the offseason, the Texans opened up as +190 favorites to win the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars right behind them at +195.
Since the opening of free agency, that gap has widened. The Texans moved from +190 to +150 favorites while the Jaguars, who have yet to make any monumental moves, have dropped from +195 to +250.
At +150, the Texans have now been given an implied probability of 40% of winning the AFC South in 2024. If you were to bet $100 on them to achieve the feat, you'd earn a profit of $150 if they pull it off.
Houston's defense is what held them back last season, so it's promising to see the improvements the Texans have made on that side of the ball. Danielle Hunter is going to be a fantastic addition, playing on the opposite side of the defensive line than Will Anderson, who racked up seven sacks in his rookie season.
Azeez Al-Shaair is one of the most underrated acquisitions of the offseason. He was one of the best defensive players in the NFL last season, finishing fifth in total tackles with 163 for the Titans. He also added on two sacks and four pass deflections. The Texans still won't have an elite defense, but if they can even rank in the top 50% of the league, their offense can carry them the rest of the way.
