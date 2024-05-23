Texans fans will love PFF's latest wide receiver rankings
By Ryan Heckman
This offseason, the Houston Texans have done a number to their roster. They've gone from a playoff contender to what some might even consider a Super Bowl contender in the matter of an offseason, adding talent all over the place.
One of the more talented positions on this team, at the moment, comes at wide recceiver, and Texans fans should be more than thrilled to watch that group come together over the summer and into the regular season.
If you ask Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson, the Texans have one of the best wide receiver cores in the entire NFL. In fact, the group is so talented, that Houston is likely going to have to make a roster cut that seems far too obvious, even though it may be a difficult call.
Back to PFF and Monson. His latest wide receiver rankings prove just how highly people should be thinking of Houston's receiving room, as Monson has two Texans wideouts listed in the top 15. Here's where each of them sit and what Monson had to say about them:
11. Stefon Diggs
"Stefon Diggs is coming off a rough second half of the season and is 30 years old. On the other hand, he is a year removed from a dominant season with over 1,400 receiving yards and a 90.1 overall PFF grade. With more help around him inHouston, one of the most crafty veterans in the league could have a bounce-back season."
15. Nico Collins
"Nico Collins had a phenomenal breakout year last season with throwing him the football. He trailed only Tyreek Hill in yards per route run (3.10), and caught over 50% of his contested targets."
The Texans better take advantage of Stefon Diggs this coming season
After Houston traded for Diggs, this offseason, the organization would go on to void the remaining years of his contract after the 2024 campaign. In short, that means Diggs is going to be a free agent after just one year in Houston.
Did the Texans do that in good faith that they'd ultimately give Diggs an even richer extension than the one he originally signed in Buffalo? Who knows, but this organization better hope Diggs balls out and forms quite the bond with C.J. Stroud. If things were to go south, this trade ends up being a big loss for Houston.
As for Collins, his future looks bright, and hopefully it's with the Texans.
After being a third-round pick back in 2021, Collins would go on to have a slower start to his career than he might have thought. But, that was also before the Texans snagged Stroud a year ago. Quarterback play certainly has something to do with it, in this case.
Collins broke out in 2023 with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight receiving touchdowns, averaging over 16 yards per catch. The former Michigan man enters Year 4 as a 25-year-old beginning the thick of his prime.