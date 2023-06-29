Houston Texans: Dalton Schultz ranked as a top-ten tight end in recent poll
By Brett Hawn
For a rebuilding club like the Houston Texans, acquiring premier talent is essential to laying down the foundation for success. They have certainly started off on the right footing with tight end Dalton Schultz.
The former Dallas Cowboys tight end has emerged as a reliable receiving threat in addition to his blocking prowess, making him a suitable candidate to serve as a safety blanket for whichever young Houston Texans quarterback takes the rains.
National media recognized Schultz as one of the premier tight ends in the NFL, with CBS’s Tyler Sullivan ranking him as the ninth-best tight end heading into the 2023 season.
""Dalton Schultz is still in Texas, but no longer has the Cowboys star on the side of his helmet after inking a deal with the Texans in free agency. While his final season in Dallas wasn’t as productive as his prior two campaigns, he’s still among the top pass-catching tight ends in the league and should be a solid outlet for No. 2 overall pick C.J.Stroud. He also is an underrated blocker, grading as the fifth-best run-blocking tight end in the league in 2022, per Pro Football Focus. One thing that was a bit concerning about Schultz last season was his decrease in efficiency. After a 2021 season where quarterbacks had a 118.6 passer rating when targeting him, it dropped to 77.8 in 2022. Schultz also had a career-high six drops last season. ""- Tyler Sullivan CBS Sports
In 15 games last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Schultz caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns. This type of production and versatility should greatly benefit the Houston Texans as they adjust to the new scheme of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.