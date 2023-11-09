Tavierre Thomas is among Houston Texans X-Factors in Week 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Who will step up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinatti Bengals?
Houston Texans X-Factor #1: Quarterback, C.J Stroud
Offensive Player of the Week accolades followed Houston's first-round pick after a stellar performance. C.J. Stroud etched his name into the NFL's record book. He also led to the Texans a comeback victory. His 470 passing yards are the most thrown by a rookie quarterback. Stroud threw five touchdown passes (5) - tying Daniel Jones, Deshaun Watson, and Matthew Stafford for most by a rookie gunslinger.
An encore performance will help C.J. Stroud prepare for the post-season. He lacks experience on the professional stage but has enough talent to overcome adversity. Progression is a great sign for Houston's franchise quarterback. The small victories are significant, especially when developing a rookie quarterback. Exposing the Bengal's secondary should not be an issue for Stroud. Lou Anarumo's secondary is 30th in coverage (54) heading into Week 10. A stout performance will solidify Stroud as a rising star. He is capable of leading the Texans to victory on Sunday.
A win in Week 10 will give DeMeco Ryans' squad confidence heading into the playoff hunt. The Texans are second in the AFC South standings. They need wins to compete in a competitive conference. We expect the Houston Texans to take care of business Sunday afternoon.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com