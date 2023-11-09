Tavierre Thomas is among Houston Texans X-Factors in Week 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Who will step up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinatti Bengals?
Houston Texans X-Factor #2: Cornerback, Tavierre Thomas
Hiccups in the first half of the season caused Bengals fans to grow concerned. Inconsistencies resulted in consecutive losses to begin the new campaign. Losses to the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens were detrimental in divisional standings. Zac Taylor's group needed a response before the season spiraled out of control. A 34-20 victory of the Arizona Cardinals helped Cincinnati recalibrate. Signs of Joe Burrow's calf injury became non-existent. It began to show on the gridiron.
Wins against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills assured fans the Bengals are progressing. Brian Callahan's offense scored 72 points within the last three weeks. Assistance from Tee Higgins, Ja'Mar Chase, and Tyler Boyd makes Burrow a threat in Week 10. We expect Steven Nelson (74.9) and Blake Cashman (89.6) to lead Matt Burke's defense. Tavierre Thomas (81) will also play a vital role against a premiere passing offense. The sixth-year veteran ranks second in coverage rating (80.6) on Houston's roster. He must limit Cincinnati's offense to minimal yards on Sunday.