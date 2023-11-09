Tavierre Thomas is among Houston Texans X-Factors in Week 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Who will step up against Joe Burrow and the Cincinatti Bengals?
A highly anticipated AFC showdown will force DeMeco Ryans' unit to bring their best Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals are former Super Bowl Champions eager to assert dominance. Zac Taylor's team has won four consecutive games heading into Week 10. Fans expect the Houston Texans to perform well after a record-breaking performance.
Here are a few X-Factors that will play vital roles in securing a victory.
Houston Texans X-Factor #3: Left Tackle, Laremy Tunsil
Maintaining a clean pocket is the best way to help quarterbacks develop. It provides younger gunslingers time to find open targets downfield. Laremy Tunsil is a vital part of C.J. Stroud's success story. He protects the rookie's blindside and is a veteran voice in the locker room. This season, Houston's eighth-year tackle ranks in 15th pass blocking (82.6) among offensive linemen in the league.
Keeping the quarterback upright is the focus of Bobby Slowik's offense in Week 10. Lou Anarumo's front seven will test Houston's offensive line. They rank fifth in pass rush (78) halfway through the year. Contributions from Trey Henderson (89.4) and Sam Hubbard (67.6) are noteworthy and make a difference on the gridiron. Cincinnati ranks 15th in sacks (22) and hopes to add more. C.J. Stroud (18) gets sacked more than Kenn Pickett (17), Jordan Love (17), and Mac Jones (16).