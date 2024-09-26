Steven Nelson keeps taking shots at DeMeco Ryans, Texans in one-sided fued
By Mike Luciano
The Houston Texans may be fresh off a dismantling at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, but the vibes are still pretty solid. The team is 2-1 and in position to run away with the AFC South. That hasn't stopped former captain and cornerback Steven Nelson from taking shots at the team.
Nelson, who has since migrated over to the podcasting world after not being able to find a suitor in the offseason, sat through both the horrendous 2022 season and the improved 2023 season. Despite that, he seems willing to let his old team have it as the subject to many of his verbal barbs.
Nelson, who has been quite vocal in the past whenever he had something to say about head coach DeMeco Ryans or general manager Nick Caserio, was back at it again after Minnesota blew the doors off CJ Stroud and a previously unbeaten Texans team.
Nelson posted a picture of Milk Duds, which is what he often referred to Ryans as, on his Instagram account. He followed that up with pictures of a penalty flag and a belt in someone's hand. It doesn't take a master tea leaf reader to figure out what Nelson is trying to get across here.
Former Texans CB Steven Nelson takes more shots at DeMeco Ryans
Nelson had previously taken shots at Ryans for what he believed to be insufficient help to the local community after storms left around 1 million people without power. He also called Caserio a "complete freak" while bemoaning his vest-heavy fashion sense.
Nelson's nine-year NFL career came to an unceremonious end before the 2024 season. Despite the fact that he started nearly every game for a Texans team that won a playoff game, he was not retained by Ryans and found starting jobs hard to come by.
Despite the glee that nelson is taking from Houston's poor showing against Minnesota, the Texans are still in position to make some noise in the postseason. Stroud has started off hot, the collection of receivers have impressed, and the defense was exceptional in two of their three games.
For some reason, Nelson is trying to position himself as the foremost Texans hater on the market. Not only is that an unusual angle to take to set yourself apart in the seas of player-run podcasts, but it could come back to bite him if his former teammates and coaches right the ship.