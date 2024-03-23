Former Texans who are still having trouble getting signed
Steven Nelson and Jerry Hughes were good players in a young defense, and they still can't find work.
As we approach the end of March, free agency is dying down and teams are wrapping up filling out their rosters pre-draft. That leaves many good free agents still available, and a few of them are former Houston Texans. Steven Nelson and Jerry Hughes were good players in a young defense, and they still can't find work. So, what's the hold up?
CB Steven Nelson
Nelson, who turned 31 in January, normally takes a little while to sign with a new team. With the Philadelphia Eagles, he waited until July 25th to sign a deal in 2021, and with the Texans he waited until April of 2022. Nelson likes to take his time and find the right team, and the last two times it's worked out pretty well.
Last year, Nelson totaled 63 tackles, four INTs, and 12 passes defended. Nelson found his groove again in Houston and had one of the best seasons of his career. If the Texans fall short of signing Xavien Howard or another top corner, returning to Houston might be the best outcome for both teams.
Nelson is projected to land a contract in the $8.4M per year range, or two-years/$16.8M. His contract demands may be a little high right now, and he'll likely get a short one-year deal by the time he finds a new team.
After he voiced his contract displeasure publicly last off-season where he subtly mocked the clothes GM Nick Caserio was wearing at that time, Nelson likely won't return to the team. Multiple teams still need a corner, and Nelson could start on multiple teams. However, his contract demands are likely the hold up at this time.