Stefon Diggs staring daggers through Josh Allen has become everyone's new favorite meme
The Houston Texans held off the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling 23-20 victory in Week 5 to move to 4-1 on the year. The game had been billed as a revenge game of sorts for Texans receiver Stefon Diggs, who had spent the last four years with Buffalo and was traded by the Bills during the offseason.
Following the game, Diggs and his former quarterback Josh Allen shared a cold embrace and that was it. Later, a funny screen grab of Diggs side-eyeing his former quarterback went viral on the internet, and boy are we glad that it did!
Stefon Diggs' side eye of Josh Allen went viral following Texans win
One of my favorite captions for the Diggs/Allen meme came from Mina Kimes, who managed to be funny and truthful at the same time. Her caption truly was a spot on representation for the way people look at hostesses whenever this happens.
Of course, there's other people, like Jeff Eisenband, pointing out how different things are between these two. He shared a photo of Diggs and Allen on an edition of Sports Illustrated Kids where they looked all buddy-buddy and now, well, Diggs is staring daggers at Allen.
Diggs had a good game against his former team, hauling in six catches for 82 yards and averaging 13.7 yards per reception. Meanwhile, Allen completed just nine (not a typo) passes for 131 yards while his receivers had just 76 yards through the air.
Diggs certainly proved to be the winner in more ways than one after this game. Not only did he have better stats but his team won the game and he's the funny part of a meme that's gone viral. That's the dream right there for professional athletes, right?
As mentioned above, Diggs and Allen did embrace following the game but there wasn't much else to it than that. Allen had made a comment a few weeks ago that it was nice to have players on his team who didn't care about their stats and it seemed like he was taking a shot at Diggs (even if he later clarified that he wasn't). One would have to think Diggs had that on his mind throughout this game.
Either way, the game is over and the Texans won. Diggs was on the winning end and has bragging rights over his former team until the next meeting comes about.