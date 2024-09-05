Stefon Diggs reportedly getting outplayed at practice is good news for the Texans
By Ryan Heckman
For the better part of a year, Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs has had his fair share of criticism.
Whether it's been trade rumors, whispers about his relationship with his former quarterback Josh Allen, or chatter in regards to the veteran possibly having "lost a step" in terms of his play, Diggs has seen and heard it all.
And, it's safe to say, Diggs is here for it. He's ready to use the criticism to his advantage.
But, one piece of information that's come out recently is the fact that Diggs may not have been the best wide receiver at Bills training camp. ESPN's Dan Graziano included this bit in a recent column he wrote alongside Jeremy Fowler.
"I've been able to gather that Houston views Nico Collins as a true No. 1 receiver, and he outperformed Stefon Diggs in camp," Graziano wrote.
While some might view this information as a negative, I dare say those folks are dead wrong.
C.J. Stroud has two potential WR1's at his disposal
Look what the Texans did with Nico Collins over the offseason. They paid him like a true no. 1 wide receiver.
That doesn't take away from the fact that Diggs is still one of the better receivers in the game. All it means is that the Texans now have two of the best receivers in the NFL on the same roster.
Being able to present defenses with a pair of top-tier wide receivers creates major problems. Look at offenses like the Miami Dolphins or Cincinnati Bengals. Those teams are tough to stop when you're dealing with the likes of duos like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill or Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
There are some out there who aren't ready to admit the Texans now belong in that conversation, but we're talking about one wide receiver who is in the midst of four-straight Pro Bowl appearances, in Diggs, and the other who actually outperformed Diggs over the 2023 season but missed out on the same honors.
Between the two of them, they had 2,400 receiving yards and 16 scores last season. By contrast, Hill and Waddle combined for just over 2,900 yards and 17 touchdown receptions in 2023.
That's not to say both duos are on the exact same level, but it's about time we start showing respect to Collins and Diggs as a pairing.
And we haven't even touched on second-year pro Tank Dell, who might be the best WR3 in football.
No, that's not a homer take. For now, though, I'll let Dell, Diggs and Collins speak for themselves on Sunday.