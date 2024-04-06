Stefon Diggs is the number one WR in Houston, right?
The arrival of Stefon Diggs has made everyone assume he's the number one receiver, but is he?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans landed Stefon Diggs in what appears to be one of the most lop-sided deals in NFL history. The Texans gave up one second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in 2025 for a 2024 sixth-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder. The Texans get back a solid pick and their number-one receiver.
So he'll be the Texans' number-one receiver too, right? On paper, you'd think so. After all, Diggs has four Pro Bowl appearances and one All-Pro award to his name. That's what he's done for his career, not what he's done recently, however.
In 2023, with one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Diggs had 160 targets, for 107 receptions, with 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. That equals out to an average of 11.1 per reception. A game-changer he was not. In fact, you could say that Diggs caused a lot of passes to be forced his way. A recipe for success.
Nico Collins, on the other hand, looked every bit the game-breaker Diggs used to be prior to 2023. In his most recent season, Collins was targeted 109 times for 80 receptions. He had 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns, and a reception per average of 16.2. While Diggs clearly has the accolades, Collins had the performance.
If you want to argue who the better quarterback is between Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud, you're welcome to that debate but they're both Pro Bowl quarterbacks, and one would consider that a wash of a debate. They both had great talents throwing them the ball, yet Collins out-paced Diggs.
Not only that, but Collins developed a reputation and repour with Stroud, something Diggs will need time to do, so when we talk about Diggs being the number one receiver this season, I'm left scratching my head, because in what way is he better than Collins at the respective stages of their careers?
I feel like it's far more likely that Collins morphs into a true number one, with or without Diggs next to him. Now, for my money, you can't find a better number-two receiver outside of Diggs. Well, only if you don't count Tank Dell, but that's a conversation for a different day.