Stefon Diggs is bringing a Met Gala-sized presence to the Houston Texans, for better or worse
By Chad Porto
Stefon Diggs has been a major player in the NFL since arriving in 2015. He's proven himself to be a major name for not only the Minnesota Vikings but the Buffalo Bills as well. A proven All-Pro, star-caliber receiver, Diggs has made a name for making defense pay. He's as close to the top of the list for receivers as you get in the NFL.
He may have started to slow down as of late, but there's no doubt that he can still go, even if he is heading into his age 31 season. Yet, he's not just a talent, but he's a star talent, and star talents expect specific treatment. These are the types that aren't afraid to get in a quarterback's face on the sideline, or make comments about needing the ball more; even if it disrupts the offense.
We've seen this type of behavior before from the star wideout, especially during his time in Buffalo, time that ended a tad acrimoniously. He's a big-time presence, and that's going to be a new thing for the Texans. At least this era of the Texans. After all, how many other Texans wide receivers are standouts at the Met Gala?
Let alone NFL wide receivers.
Diggs has a tendency to burn bridges in the NFL, part of the reason we think the Texans voided all but one year on his deal. If he does well and performs well, the Texans will likely try to bring him back, but if he falls into past habits, they have an easy out.
His presence will affect the team, for better or worse. He has a big presence so it's understandable that he'll make an impact around his fellow wide receivers. The only question that we have, however, is how will they react. Will they embrace his demeanor and copy it? Will they reject it and him at the same time?
Will they accept he's necessary, even if they aren't the biggest fans of him off the field? Who knows. Diggs is a big personality and a big presence on and off the field. That means the Texans could have a real valuable asset both as a player and as a mentor or it could be one of the biggest chemistry killers in the game today.
We're hoping that Diggs puts his best foot forward and really gives it his all both as a player and as a mentor. We're just not discounting that his stay with the Texans goes much differently than his stints in Buffalo or Minnesota, however.