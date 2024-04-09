Houston Texans fans need these Stefon Diggs shirts
The Houston Texans took an already impressive offense and added the best wide receiver in football. That's reason to celebrate.
CJ Stroud's newest weapon is none other than Stefon Diggs, who was dealt by the Buffalo Bills. Diggs had grown increasingly unhappy with the way things were going in Buffalo, but the entire football world was surprised last week when the news broke.
We're still waiting for his jersey to appear for sale, but BreakingT has you covered with some awesome new shirts.
Check them out below.
STEFON DIGGS: HOUSTON CARICATURE ($34)
- Officially licensed by the NFLPA
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
- Designed and printed in the USA
STEFON DIGGS: HOUSTON SUPERSTAR POSE ($34)
STEFON DIGGS: CAN YOU DIGG IT HOUSTON
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $34 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.