Splitting carries isn't the answer for the Houston Texans running back situation
The Houston Texans have to pick a running back and stick with him.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans need to knock off this running back by committee nonsense. When the Jacksonville Jaguars came to town, the Houston Texans tried to counter a very tough Jags team with the running back combo of Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. And while it hasn't worked all year, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans really thought he was onto something here.
Prior to Pierce going down and Singletary taking over, the Texans did not have an efficient running game and it wasn't until Pierce going down that the Texans had a running back break 100 yards rushing on the season. In fact, the Texans didn't have a running back averaging over 4.0 yards per carry.
Considering that guys like Nick Chubb churn out 5.0 yards per carry all season long, the least you can ask of a running back is to hit four yards per. And with Pierce in the lineup that hasn't happened. So, for some reason, the Texans went back to him. He got five carries for just 14 yards, while Singletary, who had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, had just six carries for 18 yards.
Ryans is really under the idea that the Texans are better when they play Pierce, otherwise, he wouldn't keep giving Singletary's carries to him. Singletary can be the bellcow back that everyone thought Pierce would be. In order for that to happen, however, Singletary has to get more than six rushes in a game.
The Texans were behind for most of the game, but they weren't so behind they had to abandon the run like they did. The Texans need to focus on rushing the ball more, not only to help control the clock but to give rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud some help. The play-action pass isn't effective if you know they're not running the ball and it's even somehow less effective when you know the running back you have running the ball is bad at his job.