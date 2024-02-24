Should there be any cap casualties this year for the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans have a lot of money to spend, but will any of their players still be cut to save funds?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have over $65 million in money to spend this offseason. That's a lot of cash to spend, and that means a lot of possibilities are now in play. Even the wild ones that we dare not think of. While the added money helps, certainly, that doesn't mean the Texans aren't going to look for new avenues of cash as well, adding even more to the total they'd have. That means cuts. Yet, who do you cut?
Certainly, guys like Tytus Howard, who deserves to be cut with the contract he has, won't, because it'll affect how much money the Texans have to spend this season. Yet, there are other guys who are on the chopping block that shouldn't be and those who should be.
But the Texans are not in a place where they *need* to cut anyone for financial reasons. The Miami Dolphins just cut ties with a few players because they needed the cap space. The Texans are not in the same boat. So they don't need to cut anyone.
We've seen people suggest cutting Robert Woods, Davis Mills, and M.J. Stewart among a few names, but cutting those men would just force the team to replace them. Now, maybe in the case of Woods that would be pretty easy, at least comparably, but it's not a move you have to make.
Cutting him would save you nearly $5 million in cap space, and to replace a guy of his caliber, you may have to spend all that money to bring in his replacement and as he's really only the third or fourth receiver, it doesn't really make a ton of sense to replace him with someone nearly as expensive. It's not like he's the number one wideout on the team or anything.
The Texans don't need to cut anyone but that doesn't mean they won't.