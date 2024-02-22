Should the Houston Texans really go after a cornerback in the NFL Draft?
The Houston Texans may need to address the cornerback position but should it be with the first-pick in the NFL Draft?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are once again being mocked (drafted) to take a cornerback. In yet another Mock Draft, this time done by our main site Fansided.com, the Texans take Terrion Arnold, a cornerback from Alabama. The position may be one of need this offseason, especially if they let a few key free agents leave without a new contract.
The position may still be of need, even if every major name at the position returns, as some of those names are a bit older, and some are just good enough to get snaps, but not good enough to be stars. So fans are pushing for the idea of the Texans taking a cornerback as early as possible, but does it make sense to? You can find talent anywhere in the draft, and of course, the Texans can either sign a new corner or trade for one. They don't have to draft a corner first overall.
However, there is an upside to doing so. Of the 14 cornerbacks who made the Pro Bowl over the last two seasons, seven of whom were first-round selections. Yet, of all seven of those players, only two were selected in the same season as one another (Jairie Alexander and Denzel Ward in 2018). So does it make sense to go after a corner in the first round? Well, since 2017, 33 cornerbacks have been drafted in the first round, and nine have been to at least one Pro Bowl.
That's less than 30% (27% to be exact). That doesn't give the Texans great odds to land a legitimate playmaker at the position, but it's probably better odds than other positions in the first round. So while the odds are never in anyone's favor in the draft, it does seem to behoove the Texans to prioritize cornerbacks early.
While you can still find Pro Bowlers after the first, the highest concentration of them is in the first. round.