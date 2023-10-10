Saints vs. Texans prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 6
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Texans have exceeded expectations to this point in the 2023 season, winning two of their first five games and covering the spread three times in the process.
A lot of that has to do with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, who is the clear favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award through the first five weeks of the season.
Meanwhile, the Saints are looking to keep pace in the NFC South, and they’re coming off a blowout win over the New England Patriots in Week 5. The Saints are 3-2, but they trail the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division.
Week 6 should be an interesting matchup, as Houston is set as a slight dog at home in the opening odds. The Texans have covered in their lone matchup as home dogs in the 2023 season.
Let’s break down the odds, injury reports, key players and more to make a pick for this Week 6 matchup.
Saints vs. Texans odds, spread and total for NFL Week 6
Saints vs. Texans betting trends
- The Saints are 1-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 3-2 against the spread this season.
- Houston is 1-0 against the spread as a home underdog.
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Saints’ five games
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the Texans’ five games
Saints vs. Texans injury reports
New Orleans Saints injury report
- Adam Prentice – questionable
- JT Gray – questionable
- Juwan Johnson – questionable
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. – questionable
- Landon Young – questionable
- Andrus Peat – questionable
Houston Texans injury report
- Josh Jones – questionable
- Tank Dell – questionable
- Christian Harris – questionable
- Shaquill Griffin – questionable
Saints vs. Texans how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- New Orleans Saints Record: 3-2
- Houston Texans Record: 2-3
Saints vs. Texans key players to watch
New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr: Carr has been battling a shoulder injury, but he was able to lead the Saints to a win over the New England Patriots last week. He needs to avoid taking any hits to the shoulder, but he looked much better in Week 5 than he did in Week 4.
Alvin Kamara: Kamara has played in just two games this season because of a suspension, but he’s totaled 181 yards and a touchdown in those games. Kamara has seen a heavy workload (33 carries, 17 receptions) in his first two games back in action.
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud: Stroud, the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been terrific this season, averaging 292.2 yards per game and throwing seven scores to zero interceptions through five games. He’s going to look to further his OROY case in this matchup at home.
Dalton Schultz: A lot has been (and rightfully so) of young receivers like Tank Dell and Nico Collins for Houston, but it was Schultz who came alive for a season-high seven catches and 65 yards in Week 5. A big offseason signing, the Texans need to get Schultz going to have a more dynamic attack.
Saints vs. Texans prediction and pick
There are several ways to play this game, but I think the best bet to make is on the UNDER.
We saw this Houston offense struggle in Week 5 against a tough Atlanta defense (seventh in yards per play allowed this season), but the Saints are even better.
New Orleans shut out the Patriots in Week 5, moving it to fourth in the NFL in yards per play allowed and fifth in points allowed this season.
Houston’s defense hasn’t been as great, but the team is still 12th in points allowed in the 2023 campaign.
I’m also not sold on the Saints’ offense – 27th in yards per play – especially with Carr still banged up from his shoulder injury in Week 3. Even with Kamara back this team has remained an under team.
The UNDER has hit in all five Saints games and three of Houston’s five games. I’ll expect a more defensive battle in Week 6.
