CJ Stroud moves to massive favorite in latest NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
Will CJ Stroud run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season?
By Peter Dewey
Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has been terrific in his first five NFL games, and his path to winning the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award may have just gotten a little easier.
Stroud, who is currently the favorite to win the OROY, saw his odds take another jump following Week 5, and he may have lost a challenger in the process.
Miami Dolphins rookie running back De'Von Achane, who has scored seven touchdowns in the last three weeks, reportedly is expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. That has moved Achane back to +3000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Stroud, meanwhile, is set at +130 odds to win the award.
Achane's injury leaves just two players other than Stroud with shorter than +2500 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (+500) and Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua (+450) are the two closest contenders that Stroud has to ward off.
Can the Texans rookie quarterback win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award? This honestly may be the last chance to bet him at plus money.
Odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
CJ Stroud odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year
Stroud is the clear favorite to win this award and for good reason. He's led the Texans to a 2-3 record to start this season, and the team has competed in just about every game in 2023 as well.
Stroud has yet to throw a pick through his first five games, tossing seven total touchdowns and completing 61.3 percent of his passes in the process.
Houston is also letting him air the ball out, as Stroud is averaging 292.2 yards per game, one of the best marks in the NFL this season. As long as he continues to perform at this level, it's hard to see Stroud losing out on this award.
At plus money, he may be worth a bet now before the market moves him to an odds on favorite.
