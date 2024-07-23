Rookie Kamari Lassiter Impresses During Training Camp
By Pavithr Goli
The Texans knew the type of player they were going to get when they drafted cornerback Kamari Lassiter from the University of Georgia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, using their highest pick on the ballhawk All-SEC cornerback from Kirby Smart’s vaunted defense. Therefore, it is no surprise that Lassiter has impressed many during the past week and a half of training camp, continuing the positive reviews that he received during the OTAs in May.
Receiving praise from both offensive and defensive players, the Texans roster already rates Lassiter very highly. Star cornerback Derek Stingley lauded Lassiter’s play and demeanor in a press conference on Tuesday.
“I can’t remember a catch being caught on him in a long time,” Stingley said. “He’s doing what he’s doing. There’s a reason why he’s here.”
Stingley isn’t the only one who has praised Lassiter. Following Monday’s practice, newly acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed Lassiter’s readiness for the NFL.
“He can be ready,” Diggs said. “He might be ready now. I’m talking to him. He ain’t running from it. He’s standing 10 toes down.”
Lassiter earned these reviews through his stellar play on the field. Several times throughout training camp, Lassiter lined up against either Diggs or recently extended wide receiver Nico Collins. Despite these tough matchups, Lassiter has left his imprint when defending these receivers. Whether it is locking down receivers or breaking up passes, Lassiter has tried his best to make himself involved in every play.
Lassiter’s play is a positive sign for him. With an open spot at the No. 2 cornerback role, Lassiter will hope that he can beat out Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson, former first-round picks the Texans signed during free agency. So far, Lassiter has earned himself plenty of commendations, meaning that playing time is certainly in his future. However, whether that playing time is in a starting role or featuring from the bench, remains to be seen.