Remaining NFL Free Agents the Texans Should Target
NFL free agency always starts with a frenzy as teams try to fill the holes on their rosters. This offseason was no exception, as the dominoes fell quickly once the legal tampering period commenced. The Houston Texans did their part and were one of the busiest teams. Free agency for them was highlighted by the signings of running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz to one-year contracts.
While they filled several holes on the roster, there are still many players available that can help the Texans. Here are six other free agents the Texans should target to finish filling out the roster.
Dalton Risner
While the Texans gave up the third-fewest sacks last season [1] the offensive line, especially the interior of the line, is still a glaring weakness. They started addressing the problem by trading for Shaq Mason, but can further fortify the guard position by acquiring Dalton Risner. The Kansas State alumnus committed only one penalty and gave up three sacks [2] for the Denver Broncos last season.
Having him and Mason will significantly boost the offensive line and turn it into an area of strength for the team, especially if they fill the center position in the draft.
Leonard Floyd
On the flip side, the Texans had the second-fewest sacks in 2022 [3]. Jerry Hughes had an impressive season with nine sacks, but Jonathan Greenard struggled with only one and a half in 11 games. That’s a massive downfall from his eight sacks in 2021. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had the second-most sacks last season, but he joined the Cleveland Browns this offseason.
The Texans can always use more pass rushers, and Leonard Floyd fits the bill. He had 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons and could have hit double digits last season if not for a knee injury. Floyd is also an effective run-stopper, ideal for a team that surrendered the most rushing yards per game (170.2) last season. Adding Floyd to the rotation while Greenard tries to regain his form gives Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke a solid pass-rushing core.
Justin Houston
The 34-year-old edge rusher bounced back in 2022 with 9.5 sacks in 14 games. His tackles may have dropped from 34 to 21, but he can still provide pressure to opposing quarterbacks in certain situations. He may not be a three-down player at this stage of his career, but the Texans can find a role for him as a situational pass rusher.
Poona Ford
Poona Ford did not fit the scheme of Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and he struggled, as shown by his career-low 19 tackles in 11 games. He can benefit from a fresh start, and Houston could be an interesting destination. His skill in breaking through offensive lines could be an asset for a squad that struggled to contain rushing plays.
Melvin Ingram
Last season, Ingram ranked second in sacks for the Miami Dolphins with six. However, they seem to have no intention of bringing him back. He continues to be productive even as he goes into his 12th season. His ability to disguise his intent and rush the passer will help the Texans’ defense become less predictable.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Why not? The Texans need an explosive playmaker in the passing game, and Beckham can be that guy. He looked good during his private workout, indicating he is ready to return. But having two ACL injuries can be a red flag. Likewise, the Texans already signed Robert Woods to a two-year contract. Still, the ceiling would be very high for an offense with the two-time All-Pro.
[1] “Team Most Sacks given up 2022 | StatMuse.” StatMuse, 2022, www.statmuse.com/nfl/ask/team-most-sacks-given-up-2022. Accessed 29 Mar. 2023.
[2] “PFF.” PFF, 2023, www.pff.com/nfl/players/dalton-risner/47008. Accessed 29 Mar. 2023.
[3] “Most Team Sacks 2022 Season | StatMuse.” StatMuse, 2022, www.statmuse.com/nfl/ask/most-team-sacks-2022-season. Accessed 29 Mar. 2023.