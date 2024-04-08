Ranking the Texans huge offseason additions from best to even better
Being offseason champion has never gone wrong.
1. The Very Best
Signing Danielle Hunter
The Texans needed pass rushing in the worst way, and they got one of the best – if not the best – options available this offseason. Hunter's made four Pro Bowls in the last five years, has played in at least 16 games in four of those seasons, and is coming off a career-best 16.5 sack performance in 2023. He and Will Anderson will almost certainly end up being one of the premier pass rushing duos in the NFL, and the contract – a two-year, $49 million deal – does well to mitigate any decline in production as Hunter gets deeper into his 30s. Losing Jonathan Greenard stings, but replacing him with Hunter was about as good a response as fans could ask for.
Trading for Stefon Diggs
Has there been a bigger "We're Trying To Win A Super Bowl Now" move this offseason? The Texans came out of nowhere last week to trade for Diggs, who's still very much in his prime as one of the the elite wide receivers in the NFL. He'll be 31 when the season starts, and it's not like the Texans really needed that much wide receiver help, but the trade is exactly the type of thing that smart teams do when they recognize their title window's opened. Having a star quarterback on a rookie deal is the time to take big swings, and what's a bigger swing than bringing in a star who put up over 5,000 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns during a four-year stretch with the Bills? On top of all that, they did it without giving away a billion future draft picks, too.