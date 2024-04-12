Ranking the Houston Texans 5 wide receivers
The Houston Texans have a deep receiver corps but who is the true number one?
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans are a team in flux. In 2023 they were the plucky team that could, going 10-7 and shocking the NFL world along the way. The club had a rookie head coach, a rookie quarterback, and a host of guys who many didn't think twice about. That would all change, however. As the year went on, the NFL saw for sure that this Texans squad wasn't one to mess with.
Lead by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans went above and beyond all expectations that the club had for it, with Stroud proving himself to be a true franchise level quarterback. His impressive season helped the Texans find success on and off the field. The Texans not only won 10 games, also clinched the AFC South championship, before going on to the playoffs and defeating the top defense in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.
Off the field Stroud, fellow rookie and defensive end Will Anderson and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans won a bunch of awards, with Anderson and Stroud taking home NFL Rookie of the Year honors. This sudden success had the Texans focus on improving the offense around Stroud. They added a new running back in Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals and hit a home run by acquiring Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
Yet, Diggs is coming into a situation where the Texans are far from lacking at the position. So how does Diggs rank against the rest of the Texans' top receivers? Let's find out.