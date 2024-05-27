Ranking the 5 best rookies from the Houston Texans 2023 draft class
By Chad Porto
#3 WR Tank Dell
It's wild to think where Tank Dell would've ranked had he not gotten injured. Through just 11 games, he had 709 yards, and seven touchdowns, and was averaging 15.1 yards per reception. He was truly on fire all season long. That's why it's so sad that he got hurt when he did. He was on pace to become the team's number-one, go-to option instead of Nico Collins.
In fact, he was the team leader for some time during the year. He was a force to reckon with and C.J. Stroud really had a great report with him. The broken leg he suffered derailed a potentially all-time great rookie season.
The hype that Puka Nacua received may have very well gone to Dell had he not gotten hurt. Despite the injuries, however, he did make a claim to being one of the best young receivers in the game. Not only that but his PFF scores were off the charts.
He had an 83.4 overall score, while landing a score of 83.3. for his receiving skills. He's very likely on the verge of breaking out and becoming the next major player for the Texans. The sky's the limit with Dell, as long as Stroud is his quarterback