Ranking the 5 best rookies from the Houston Texans 2023 draft class
By Chad Porto
#5 OLB Henry To'oto'o
It's fair to say that of all the rookies to played regularly, Henry To'oto'o had the worst season. His stat line was impressive, with 61 combined tackles, two tackles for a loss, and just one quarterback hit. For a guy who played in 14 games, you'd hope for better numbers.
To be fair to him, however, he only started six of those games. Still, you would hope for more production out of those appearances. His PFF grades didn't help his case out any. Sometimes a player will do little things to help, but not in To'oto'o's case.
He had an overall of just 41.7, a truly awful number. He had a 45.0 pass rush grade, which isn't all bad, as he wasn't utilized in that capacity. He was more of a coverage player, which he did not do well in.
He only had a 40.6 coverage grade, a number that must go up now that Blake Cashman has left the team. Many think To'oto'o is going to be Cashman's replacement on the outside and if he is, he has big shoes to fill.
He did score a 52.2 for his run defense, and his tackling was rarely in doubt, so there is potential here. Plus, he was a fifth-round pick, so any improvement is going to be fantastic.