Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
2. Week 9 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers no longer employing Tom Brady at quarterback, this team is certainly more vulnerable to a defeat. Though the defensive group primarily remains the same and skill players Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still intact as one of the league’s better receiving duos, questions about this Bucs roster are still prevalent.
Can they remain competitive without Brady? Who will be the man behind center in 2023? Is this team entering a full-on rebuild?
While the answers to these questions are still unknown, the potential answers do point towards the team being in a completely different state than they were last season. For these reasons, it is imperative that the Houston Texans take advantage.
This is certainly a game in which the Texans can sneak a victory and will be a middle-of-the-season contest that will give fans and media alike a more clarified perspective on where the Texans find themselves during the 2023 season. Objectively speaking, I think this is an exciting and very winnable matchup for Houston.