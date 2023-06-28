Ranking the Houston Texans' chances of winning against non-division opponents in the 2023-2024 NFL season
By Brett Hawn
One year after trading away Deshaun Watson and freeing themselves from the baggage that comes with their former franchise quarterback, the Houston Texans are in the thick of a new rebuilding stretch. However, just one draft after dealing away Watson, Houston has seemingly identified their field general moving forward, taking C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State with the second-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
With Stroud under center, Will Anderson leading the defense, and the rest of the Texans' 2023 draft class coming in, Houston has found a direction to build toward moving forward. While the near future in H-Town certainly looks brighter following this past draft, the immediate future is still bleak.
Some analysts and pundits don't expect the Texans to eclipse more than six wins in the upcoming 2023-2024 NFL season, while some are gearing up for a potential surprise. In the latest odds courtesy of Bettingtx.com, the Texans currently hold the lowest chance of winning the AFC South.
Regardless, most expectations have Houston back at the top of the draft to continue accumulating young talent for their ongoing rebuild. That being said, this doesn't mean that the Texans and their fans can't rule every contest a loss. The NFL season is a long one and full with infinite possibilities.
However, for the Houston Texans to make a difference in the standings and prove everyone wrong, they need to capitalize on their non-divisional games and the team certainly has a chance at taking a few of them. Here are the most winnable non-division games for the Houston Texans in the 2023-2024 NFL season, ranked: