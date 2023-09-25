4 quick reactions to the Houston Texans massive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans' run game continues to be a problem
The Texans have not been good with their rushing attack through three games but a lot of that can be attributed to their offensive line. The team again averaged less than four yards per carry again, with an average of 3.3 yards. Devin Singletary led the team with 41 yards on nine carries, but Dameon Pierce managed only 31 yards on 14 carries.
The Texans need to get healthy across their offensive line and find a way to get better in their run blocking. While Stroud and the Texans passing game is playing well, teams are going to start dropping seven in coverage and gameplan to stop their passing game, if Houston can't get their run game going.
Tank Dell is special
Nico Collins was only targeted three times in this one, likely due to the Jaguars defensive coverage focusing on him but the Texans are showing they have other weapons in this passing attack. Tank Dell was targeted seven times, catching five. He had 145 yards, including a a 68-yard touchdown.
Here are some wild numbers for Texans fans. Dell is on pace for 85 receptions, 1,422 yards and 11 touchdowns. If this is where he's headed, he and Stroud might finish one and two in NFL Rookie of the Year voting. Regardless, this connection between Stroud and Dell is real and fans will enjoy watching them for years to come.
Houston Texans were opportunistic
The Jacksonville Jaguars outgained the Texans in total offense, passing and rushing. They had more first downs, fewer penalties and averaged a full yard more per rushing attempt. This game came down to four plays for the Texans, that led to the upset win.
The Texans turned both turnovers into a field goals and the first half fumble was deep in Houston territory. Jacksonville missed a field goal and had one blocked, both in the first half too. Houston's fullback Andrew Beck added an unlikely 85-yard kickoff return for six, becoming the heaviest player in NFL history to return a kickoff for a touchdown.