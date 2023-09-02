Game-by-game predictions for the 2023 Houston Texans after preseason
The Houston Texans are set to begin the 2023 season. OTAs have come and gone, rookie mini-camp, training camp, and the preseason is done, and the Texans have established their final 53-man roster. Although, the roster will probably change in some respects between now and the start of the season.
Can Houston exceed last season's win total, having won only three games a year ago, I sure hope they can. I believe the Texans are headed in the right direction too. They may have their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud and a huge building block on the defensive side with Will Anderson Jr.
No one expects this team to be a playoff team now, and while there is a path where that could happen, it's unlikely. The Texans are members of the AFC South, the weakest division in the AFC; however, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be tough to dethrone regardless. Plus, the addition of DeAndre Hopkins in Tennessee makes the Titans a little better too. Indianapolis is still a mess with the Jonathan Taylor drama created by the Colts owner, Jim Irsay
The Houston Texans didn't look bad in preseason but still have a ways to go in their rebuild. If things continue as they appear right now, I expect this team to begin truly competing for a playoff spot in two to three seasons. But for now, let's get into my week-by-week score predictions.