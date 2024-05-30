Predicting the AFC South just ahead of the June 1 cut day
By Chad Porto
The last big day for free agent signings is on and just after June 1, 2024. This is the last major day for many NFL teams to improve their roster. This is because some player contracts can be ended early for a slight penalty after June 1. That's why there is more movement this late into the off-season. These guys are no longer worth their current contract but are talented enough to be on an NFL team. For that reason, it's usually the last big movement day, as guys may be unexpectedly cut and then re-signed by a new team.
After this point, it's unlikely to see major names change teams until the NFL Trade Deadline. That's why we're looking at the teams right now because, in a few days, NFL teams could make some big moves that recontextualize the entire division.
It's important to remember that this won't be like the start of the NFL free agency period. The amount of guys changing teams after June 1 isn't enough to take a bottom feeder and make them a genuine contender. It can, however, make a team like the Indianapolis Colts or Jacksonville Jaguars better than they were. That is, if they can land a player or two that helps make them better. This also goes for our very own Houston Texans.
So we're taking a closer look at how we think the division is currently set up before any major movement occurs. After all, a handful of players can make a difference for a team on the edge of competition. Just know that it goes both ways and while the teams like the Jaguars and Colts can get better, so can the Texans.