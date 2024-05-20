Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
The offseason is a wonderful time of the NFL calendar for a multitude of reasons. We get free agency, the draft, and the schedule release for the new NFL season all within a few months of each other. And what is a lot of fun is that the schedule release has become kind of its own hyped-up event just like the NFL draft and the free agency signings. Organizations and their creative teams have a lot of fun with how they do their team's schedule release.
The Houston Texans did an ASMR video that was... interesting, the Los Angeles Chargers did their opponents in the popular video game The Sims, and the Washington Commanders did a Cake or Not Cake video to represent their opponents.
I'm not here to discuss the release videos, I'm here to discuss and break down the Houston Texans' schedule! Six national TV games, great matchups, the Texas rivalry renewed, and so much more. The Houston Texans are coming off a divisional-round playoff appearance in a year that wasn't expected to go that way. We aren't complaining, it was a great ride and now it's time to look at what to expect this upcoming season with what CBS Sports has as the T-4th hardest schedule of the 2024 NFL season.