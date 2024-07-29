Only one Houston Texans wide receiver breaks the top 10 in Madden Rankings
By Chad Porto
Madden 25 has started rolling out the top players at specific positions this week. The first crop of revelations to the roster's best and brightest centered around the wide receiver position. A position the Houston Texans are loaded to the gills at. Not so loaded, however, that the Texans could have three of the top 10 spots for this year's Madden.
The top 10 wide receivers for this year's Madden game, do include one Texans player, but not the other two vaunted talents. Recently acquired star, Stefon Diggs, comes in at No. 8 overall. The former Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills wide receiver comes in at a number 92 overall. A respectable number considering his age.
CBS Sports even graded the Diggs rating as "just right". We think they're spot on with that review, as Diggs has shown some decline coming off of his last season in Buffalo. Will he be able to bounce back is anyone's guess.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Tyreke Hill, earned an overall of 99, the first player in Dolphins history to earn the highest mark possible in Madden. The Vikings' Justin Jefferson, the Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb, the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, and the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown round out your top five.
It's unclear where Nico Collins will end up, and what his rating will end up being.
The folks at Madden also announced the top 10 ratings for the safeties, which didn't get the same fanfare as the wide receivers. Not surprisingly, the Texans didn't have anyone in the top 10 of this list, as they continue to rebuild their safety position into a better and more effective unit. Here's the current top 10 safeties according to Madden, via ESPN;
- Jessie Bates III, ATL Falcons (97 overall)
- Antoine Winfield Jr., TB Buccaneers (94 overall)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, PIT Steelers (93 overall)
- Derwin James Jr., LA Chargers (91 overall)
- Tyrann Mathieu, NO Saints (91 overall)
- Budda Baker, ARZ Cardinals (90 overall)
- Kevin Byard III, CHI Bears (89 overall)
- Kyle Hamilton, BAL Ravens (89 overall)
- Talanoa Hufanga, SF 49ers (88 overall)
- Jevon Holland, MIA Dolphins (88 overall)