One rookie may be able to make an impact as soon as Week 1
By Chad Porto
Hype is a wild thing. It can come so fast and leave even faster. It's something that can infect a fanbase and raise the expectations of a player or key players beyond realistic expectations. Hype for a player can be a fool's gold scenario, or it can be the real deal. You have to wait to see if such a thing is real or not, but in the case of Kamari Lassiter, the hype might be real.
We're a few days removed from the Houston Texans' mandatory minicamp, and the one name that everyone is talking about is Lassiter. The second-round draft pick out of the University of Georgia had everyone talking as the minicamp came to a close this week.
He's getting praised for his ability to interrupt routes and his confidence against some of the best wide receivers in the game. Such reviews have his stock at an all-time high, and many people are hyping up the tandem of Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr.
While the Texans signed and brought in nearly a whole new cornerback group this offseason, it seems to be the will of the coaching staff to get Stingley and Lassiter out on the field together. Likely as the team's one and two cornerbacks. The tandem could be a young and effective core, which the Texans could build their secondary around.
Now, it's only minicamp and we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves, but to see the praise Lassiter is getting is only going to increase his profile. He still has to go out there and prove it come Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, but at this rate, Lassiter may be the player to watch in that matchup.
While it is too early to declare him a legend, we do want to point out that players who struggle as rookies do often struggle in minicamp. So while he's not the next coming of Shawn Springs or Champ Bailey, Lassiter is at least on the right course. That's something to be excited about if nothing else.