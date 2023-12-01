One other free agent would be a big get for the Houston Texans at this point
The Houston Texans should be all in on getting Melvin Ingram right now.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans know they're in need of help to get to the quarterback. While third-overall pick Will Anderson Jr. has had a good season thus far, he's not gotten to the quarterback nearly enough for anyone's liking, and he, unfortunately, is a microcosm of the entire defense. A good unit, but one that can't generate pressure against opposing quarterbacks.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team who has the 10th most sacks given up in the league this year, the Texans had zero sacks against their offensive line and only tagged their quarterback twice all day. The Texans need help, which is why they landed Derek Barnett recently. The Philadelphia Eagles released Barnett this season and the Texans, seeing some potential to get after the quarterback, scooped him up.
But Barnett shouldn't be the end of the upgrades at mid-season (well, a bit past mid-season). No, the Texans need to realize they can make improvements now, without sacrificing the long-term viability of their team. They need to go get a big thumper, even if he's a bit older and the best name on the market right now is Melvin Ingram, the former standout defensive end for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Ingram had a solid 2022 campaign with the Miami Dolphins, playing in all 17 games and registering seven sacks as a part-time player, primarily playing third downs. He had a respectable PFF score of 70.0 on the season and at 34 could probably still be a viable asset for any team who wants him, hopefully, that includes the Texans.
He's someone that could bring a lot of pressure with him, and may be able to play more than part-time since he'd be joining so late in the season. He wouldn't fix everything but he'd be a hand that the Texans could do everything to get the most out of. It wouldn't hurt to try him out and see how it goes.