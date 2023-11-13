One former Super Bowl winning coach makes bold claim about C.J. Stroud
A quarterback guru thinks C.J. Stroud is the best rookie quarterback ever....
By Chad Porto
It's fair to say that C.J. Stroud has impressed a lot of people in his rookie season. He's guided the team to a 5-4 record in what was supposed to be a rough year, as the team is rebuilding. The team is still rebuilding, but Stroud has expedited the process. The Texans are just one game out of the leading the AFC South and he's currently led the team to a Top 7 spot in the AFC; good enough to make the playoffs if they were tomorrow.
But is he the best rookie quarterback ever? Well, according to Los Angeles Rams legend Mike Martz, he is. Speaking to the 33rd Team, Martz revealed that he sees Stroud as the best rookie quarterback ever.
Martz talks about his poise, his ability to pivot and the throws hes making all as signs that he's far more advanced than any other rookie he's ever seen. And he's seen some pretty great rookies.
While Martz may not be a name much newer football and Houston Texans fans may recognize, he was the offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams, aka Greatest Show on Turf. It was the same team that turned Kurt Warner from an Arena reject to an NFL MVP. He'd win a Super Bowl as the OC of one of the best offenses ever, and after that, he took over the reins of the Rams and guided them back to the Super Bowl.
During his time with the then St. Louis Rams, he guided guys like Warner, Trent Green and Marc Bulger, and had the Rams as a competitive force on offense through that stretch.
He knows quarterbacks. And listen, he may be right about Stroud being the best rookie quarterback the league has ever seen. But with so many rule changes over the decades and the fact we're barely past the halfway point of the season, it's way too early to tell.
But if Stroud keeps playing as he is and keeps winning like he is; it may be impossible to deny when the season is all said and done.