NFLPA name Tytus Howard 2023's Black College Football Pro Player of the Year
By Peter Manfre
The NFLPA recognized Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard for his hard work. Howard was named the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year winner, presented by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).
Howard has had his ups and downs since being selected in the first round out of Alabama State University, a historically black college, but has remained a steady figure off the field. Per the NFLPA, the award is presented annually to a top professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Recipients are selected based on several attributes, including a positive influence in their community, ties to their HBCU alma mater, exhibiting good character, and having performed at a high level during the most recent NFL season. Howard is the first member of the Houston Texans franchise to receive this award.
Howard spent most of his time in 2022 anchoring down the right tackle position on the offensive line, a rare consistency in his career. There, he may have made himself a home, as he allowed only three sacks in his 997 snaps. His recent success is excellent timing for the fifth-year pro, as he also enters a crucial contract year in 2023.
""Black colleges have played a large role in producing some great NFL players while providing an example of success for people of color like myself. I'd like to thank the NFLPA for creating this award to uplift HBCUs, and I'm grateful for everyone who has helped me along the way. To receive an honor like this is something I will always cherish""- Tytus Howard
Of the five previous award winners, Howard is the third member of the AFC South to win, following the Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard (2019) and Grover Stewart (2022). Howard is also the highest-drafted member of the club and the only former first-round selection to earn this award.
The Texans have spent their offseason revamping an underwhelming offensive line to better aid franchise quarterback CJ Stroud. The team hopes this won't be the only award Howard or any other Texan brings home this season. With lofty expectations heading into 2023 and a new contract on the horizon, this could be the beginning of something great for Howard and the Texans.