NFL pundits thinks Chase Young could be on his way to the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans may need some defensive end help and some think Chase Young could be that guy.
By Chad Porto
If Jonathan Greenard leaves the team in free agency, as some think he could do, the Houston Texans may be in need of a replacement. There are others who think that Greenard should leave the team, as he's too inconsistent and too large of an unknown to warrant the contract he's going to ask for. So people are linking the Texans with all sorts of players who could come in and be part of the team going forward.
We've already talked about Brian Burns, but some think that former San Francisco 49er defensive end Chase Young could be a good fit for the Texans. Young is a former Pro Bowler, having earned his spot on the team as a rookie and most recently competed in the Super Bowl in a losing effort.
The Ohio State alum paired well with fellow OSU alum Nick Bosa, giving the 49ers their best pass-rushing rushing dual-threat in years. Young didn't do as well against the run this season as he had in years past, but that is partially because he came over from Washington mid-season. So that didn't help his perception.
Young could make a ton of sense for the Texans, but we have to point out a few things. Firstly, he's not a sack machine. He's got just 16.5 in four seasons, and while some may argue that had more to do with injuries, we have to point out that when he's healthy, he's never had more than 7.5. Also, his being injured is also part of the issue.
In 66 total possible regular season games, he's played just 40. Sure, his effectiveness as getting to the quarterback is there, but is this a Myles Garrett situation? Where we're supposed to believe "winning" at pass rushing is somehow the same as directly affecting the play with a sack?
Cus if so, we're not buying it. We'd rather have Greenard back then. Young isn't so, well, young, that we can say "he's got potential" because...does he? Even at his best he looks like a slightly lesser version of Jadeveon Clowney. Maybe it's not the wisest move.