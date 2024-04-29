Mekhi Becton would've made a big impact for the Houston Texans
The Houston Texans could've saved themselves a draft pick and just signed Mekhi Becton.
By Chad Porto
As far as a Mekhi Becton goes, it's fair to call him a bust. He went 11th overall to the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft, failing to live up to his lofty draft status. The Jets have decided to let the average left tackle go instead of giving him his fifth-year option, or worse, giving him a hefty extension. He didn't live up to the hype of a first-rounder, and for the Jets, that's not a good thing at all.
For the other 31 teams, that's a great thing. Becton wasn't a great player but for a team like the Houston Texans, he would've been an upgrade. Tytus Howard had a miserable year at right tackle this season, getting hurt and playing poorly when he was healthy. He's played guard before and didn't do too badly, at least compared to his 2023 season.
Bringing in Becton would've allowed Howard to move back to right guard and given the Texans a more reliable right tackle. He's only played two full seasons at tackle and has shown an ability to play either the left or right sides of the line. He missed nearly two full years due to injuries and his struggle to return to form wasn't wholly unexpected.
He has potential and at 25, he seems to be right in line with some of the other younger players that the Houston Texans have brought in during the 2024 NFL offseason. Especially some of the rookies. So his age isn't an issue. His play has proven to be good when he's healthy, and considering the issues the Texans had running the ball, you'd think a 6'8, 343lbs tackle would be a player of interest.
Instead, the Texans drafted two rookie offensive tackles. One of whom, Blake Fischer, could be a real force on this line, but the other seemed like a wasted pick. Beckton was a good fit but the Texans didn't seem to want him badly enough, as he ended up going to the Philadelphia Eagles instead.