Madden gets C.J. Stroud wrong and Deshaun Watson right: Complete roster update
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans were done dirty by the Madden folks. The team is only a 78 overall, and C.J. Stroud was smacked in the face with a score of 81 overall. That's barely good enough to crack the top 15. This is a guy that many see as a top-five or seven guys in the league already. Yet, he's behind Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins? In what world...
Still, it's important to remember that this is just the initial evaluation and that the scores will likely change periodically with their routine updates. So it's best to not overreact. Hey, it's better than Deshaun Watson's score of 75. He's just 23rd on the list, so things could be worse for Houston.
Yet, the biggest shock of the day comes down to the score that they gave Jeff Okudah. The former fifth-overall, bust of a cornerback, has a score of 75. The man's failed out everywhere he's been, yet he has a higher score than Myles Bryant? Make that make sense.
Regardless, we have updated the entire roster, with cornerbacks, linebackers, tight ends, and everyone else we may have missed right here for your viewing experience. So find out where your favorite Texans player falls with the Madden 25 ratings.
Quarterback
- C.J. Stroud - 81 OVR
- Davis Mills - 65 OVR
- Case Keenum - 63 OVR
Running Backs
- Joe Mixon (91)
- Dameon Pierce (80)
- Dare Ogunbowale (68)
- J.J. Taylor (68)
- Jawhar Jordan (66)
Full Back
- Andrew Beck (71)
- Troy Hairston (64)
Wife Receivers
- Stefon Diggs (92)
- Nico Collins (83)
- Tank Dell (81)
- Noah Brown (76)
- Robert Woods (76)
- John Metchie III (74)
- Ben Skowronek (70)
- Steve Simms (69)
- Xavier Hutchinson (67)
Tight End
- Dalton Schultz (84)
- Brevin Jordan (69)
- Cade Stover (65)
- Dalton Keene (65)
- Teagan Quitoriano (64)
Offensive Linemen
- Laremy Tunsil (94)
- Shaq Mason (82)
- Blake Fischer (72)
- Kendrick Green (71)
- Tytus Howard (71)
- Juice Scruggs (70)
- Kenyon Green (69)
- Jarrett Patterson (64)
- Charlie Heck (63)
- Nick Broeker (63)
- Dieter Eislen (60)
Defensive Ends
- Danielle Hunter (88)
- Will Anderson Jr. (83)
- Derek Barnett (76)
- Mario Edwards (71)
- Dylan Horton (66)
Defensive Tackles
- Denico Autry (81)
- Folorunso Fatukasi (77)
- Tim Settle Jr. (70)
- Kurt Hinish (67)
- Marcus Harris (67)
- McTelvin Agim (66)
Linebackers
- Azeez Al-Shaair (79)
- Christian Harris (75)
- Jacob Phillips (69)
- Neville Hewitt (68)
- Henry To'oto'o (68)
- Jamal Hill (66)
- Del'Shawn Phillips (66)
- Jake Hansen (64)
Cornerbacks
- Derek Stingley (88)
- Desmond King (80)
- Jeff Okudah (75)
- Mike Ford (73)
- C.J. Henderson (72)
- Myles Bryant (72)
- Kamari Lassiter (71)
- Troy Pride (69)
Safeties
- Jimmie Ward (84)
- Jalen Pitre
- Calen Bullock (72)
- Eric Murray (71)
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. (70)
- M.J. Stewart (70)
- Brandon Hill (65)
Special Teams
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (80)
- Tommy Townsend (80)
- Jon Weeks (27)