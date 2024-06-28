Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud tops Green Bay Packer's Jordan Love in newest rankings
By Chad Porto
Controversy time, Jordan Love is a bit overrated. The youngster with the Green Bay Packers had a rough start to 2023, but finished nicely, throwing for 4,100 yards and 31 touchdowns. Solid numbers, but his tape told a different story. He was inconsistent through the first half of the season, routinely completing less than 60% of his passes in most games. Yet Love got better as the competition got easier, facing more losing teams and teams coasting to the playoffs.
It may have been a natural evolution. He may have just been a better quarterback. He also may have had a red herring season. Something more akin to Daniel Jones or Case Keenum. If that's the case, the Packers are in a world of trouble. If not, then they found their third perennial Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in 30 years.
Still, Love is, in my opinion, one of the most overrated players currently. So I'm not at all surprised to see C.J. Stroud topping Love in the rankings of a new list. CBS Posted their Top 25 players under 25, and while Stroud was way too low (9th), he was higher than Love and San Francisco 49ers player, Brock Purdy.
Stroud was the highest-rated quarterback. Considering he's only 22 and this is just his second season, it's very likely that Stroud will be at the top of this list in 2025. After all, Stroud had one of the most effective rookie seasons of all time. He only threw four interceptions and led his team to an AFC South championship and a playoff win.
Making his selection to the Pro Bowl all the more expected. Stroud's got one of the best offenses around him in 2024, and the hype train is unreal. This upcoming roster may be the most anticipated in Texans history. That's not a knock on any other season, either. That's just how much potential this squad has.
Love may end up being a really good quarterback, and we're certainly not rooting against him. We're just very aware of the fact that Stroud was consistently one of the five best quarterbacks in the AFC last season, week in and week out. We cannot say the same about Love in the NFC.