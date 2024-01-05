Laremy Tunsil's Pro Bowl selection solidifies him as one of the best in the game today
The Houston Texans have one Pro Bowler this season.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have a winning record, they're one win away from the playoffs, and they have three hopefuls for the Offensive Rookie, Defensive Rookie and Coach of the Year awards. They're in the perfect spot needed to climb that proverbial mountain to make waves not only in this postseason but in many more to go. This was that impactful of a season.
Easily three future stars from this draft alone, a hallmark draft class that will fortify the future of this franchise. A franchise that achieved successes many thought not possible, led in part by a man whom others had given up on a time ago, Laremy Tunsil.
Tunsil was once a Miami Dolphins tackle, and an, at times, inconsistent one at best. There was chatter when the Houston Texans made the move to trade for him that they overpaid for a guy that few thought could turn into a legitimate perennial Pro Bowler. And that's exactly what he turned into.
Since arriving in 2019, he's gone to four Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Texans ('19, 20, '22, '23), with his fourth and most recent coming this season. A selection that secures him as one of the best tackles in all of football, and someone who is not too far away from being considered a true generational great at his position.
While his run blocking has never been the best, his fourth selection in five years has firmly erased whatever doubt may have still remained from the trade that brought him in here some five years prior. And while the offensive line needs a lot of work heading into the offseason, whenever that may be for the Texans, what we can safely say for sure is that the Texans don't need any help at the left tackle position, because Tunsil has more than proven his value to the franchise.