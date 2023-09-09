3 keys to a Houston Texans win in Week 1
Throughout four quarters of a football game, the winner or loser can often be traced back to key moments in the game. There are always battles within the battle that sometimes go unnoticed or are very evident as a turning point in a game.
A lot of those moments are delivered by a superstar veteran or an unknown. They can be delivered by a rookie with expectations and this scenario is the most likely for the Texans. While the roster has a lot of veteran players, it's the youngsters on this team that most fans will be looking to step up. Players such as C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, or Tank Dell on the offensive side and Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr., or Jalen Pitre on the defensive side.
As far as keys to the game, the obvious answers would be to win the turnover battle and not miss tackles, basic things like that. Well, no kidding, those are keys in every game, no matter the opponent but I want to home in on keys that might not be so obvious, those battles within the battles, type of moments.
What do the Texans need to do in this game against the Baltimore Ravens to get the upset win? They are big underdogs too with the Ravens as 9.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. There are some things that Houston can do though that will help them stay in this game and possibly pull it out in the end.