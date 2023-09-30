3 keys to the Houston Texans coming away with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Houston Texans defense will need to make a couple game-changing plays
I think the Texans' offense can make some plays against the Steelers' defense if they can take advantage of their aggressiveness. However, points will be at a premium in this one, and if the Texans' defense can help out with a couple of turnovers that give Houston a short field, that will go a long way in deciding this game.
This is possible too, as the Steelers' defense isn't the same offense we saw in the preseason. Kenny Pickett and the offense looked unbeatable in those preseason games but when the games mattered and defenses weren't vanilla, Pickett has folded. Pickett is completing less than 60% of his passes this season and has three interceptions in three games.
This game should be a great game, and I think it comes down to a one-score game, with the Texans pulling out the win in the end. After an 0 - 2 start to the season, the Texans even up their record and set themselves up in a good position within the AFC South.