3 keys to the Houston Texans coming away with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers
What a turnaround to the season it would be if the Houston Texans could come home and pick up their second win of the season and improve to 2 - 2. After what we've seen over the last couple of weeks, it's something that could happen.
I'm not sure if the Jacksonville Jaguars are simply crawling through the season and are a better team than we've seen or if this is the Jaguars we are going to get in 2023. I bring that up because what the Steelers bring to the table is a T.J. Watt and much better defense than what the Jaguars possess. If C.J. Stroud and the Texans are going to have similar success in the passing game, it would be wise to game plan to avoid Watt, which we will get more into later.
Stroud has been sacked 11 times this season, one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league and Watt comes in with six sacks by himself, tops in the league. This could be an issue but like I said, we'll get more into that later. I have three thoughts on this game, my keys to a Houston Texans win.