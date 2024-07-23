Joe Mixon earns praise despite concerns over the running game
By Chad Porto
The running game is arguably the biggest issue on the team heading into the 2024 season. The Houston Texans shuffled around the offensive line a bit and added two new running backs in Joe Mixon and Cam Akers. The moves should improve the depth and overall talent of the division but it's not exactly a who's who of elite running backs.
The Texans are hoping that the running game is greatly improved from 2023, which saw Dameon Pierce struggle to get any traction whatsoever, and backup running back Devin Singletary post over 800 rushing yards before leaving for the New York Giants in the offseason. The Texans want and frankly need, to see an improved running attack this season. The club will see a lot of pressure on C.J. Stroud and the best way to keep a quarterback upright is to make sure that defenses can't just sit on routes and pass rush all day.
Being able to hurt defenses by running the ball is a key to success. It's one that'll only enrich Stroud and get the Texans to be a more well-balanced and unpredictable offensive unit. Yet, there are concerns. ESPN's Future Power Rankings list leans heavily on the idea that the running game needs to be improved.
The offensive line was a key reason why they struggled, and there wasn't a major influx of talent brought in to help. So it's fair to wonder if the offensive line will be improved. The doubts about the O-line's capabilities however haven't detoured the hype and praise surrounding new lead back Mixon.
Offensive coordinator for the Texans, Bobby Slowick (via Battle Red Blog), praised the former Cincinnati Bengals' running back by saying;
"I understand now why he was as good as he was at Cincinnati. He puts in an immense amount of work, he loves football and does not stop wanting to learn, wanting to grow"
The offensive line will remain a source of concern for some time. Injuries really hamper the roster, but concern over declining play and young players who are largely unknown commodities will also pose obstacles that need to be overcome. If the young players play up to their potential, and the established guys return to form, then this offensive line could be a true force to be reckoned with.