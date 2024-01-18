JJ Watt torches PFF in segment on ESPN's Pat McAfee show
Watt-PFF is the NFL's hottest new rivalry.
Another day, another chapter in the new, kinda-weird rivalry between retired Texans star JJ Watt and Pro Football Focus. This all started a few days ago, when PFF tweeted a silly-but-ultimately-on-brand graphic that ranked all the QB performances from Wild Card weekend. Texans fans were quick to point out that Stroud -- who threw for almost 300 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win over the best defense in football -- didn't make the list. One of the people who took great offense to a single tweet graphic about an arbitrary grading system that doesn't actually mean anything of real substance was Watt, who then went on Pat McAfee's show to tell everyone why he was so mad:
"I shoot it straight, man," he said. "I'm shooting it like it is. They want to act like they've got some kind of, like, they come from a very high-and-mighty place. They speak like they know everything there is to know about football. They tell all these players, and these coaches, that they're so much smarter and they're so much better and they have these ways of figuring things out that are so much more superior. As somebody who's done it, and who's been in those trenches, and who knows what it's like, and who knows what it's like to have somebody tell you how good you're doing ... "
"I've literally sat in meetings with coaches who put the grades side-by-side, from a coaches grade to a PFF grade. I've done it. And it's not even remotely close. So, like, don't sit here and tell me you don't know what you're talking about, you don't know how all this works. Like, yeah, I do. I've literally done it. I've sat there in that room and done it with coaches in the National Football League. So take your s--t and shovel it somewhere else. Because I'm not dealing with it."
Ooooooookay then. I guess someone could tell Watt that he, you know, doesn't have to pay attention to them, or follow them, or even be on Twitter, but that's another conversation for another day. He's here to tell you that PFF doesn't know what they're talking about, which is surely something you've never heard anyone say about PFF before. And surely PFF hates all this attention on their tweet and the traffic it's driving. What a mess that no one is enjoying or benefiting from at all.