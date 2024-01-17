PFF makes outrageous claim about CJ Stroud's Wild Card performance
Since there wasn't any football on Tuesday, getting mad at PFF will have to do.
It's hard to argue that anyone had a bigger Wild Card weekend than CJ Stroud. Going into Saturday afternoon's game, the Browns were a popular upset pick -- Cleveland's defense was no joke, and Joe Flacco had turned back the clock and was playing like it was 2012 all over again. Instead, the Texans -- and Stroud -- put in one of their most dominant performances of the season, winning 45-14 and getting the attention of anyone who happened to miss out on AFC South games this fall. Stroud's final line (16-21, 274 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 98.4 QBR) wasn't half bad, either. The phrases 'coming-out party' and 'they've arrived' got thrown around a bunch, and all of a sudden the Ravens' path to a Super Bowl seems a bit less easy.
Even despite some good QB performances this weekend, you'd be hard-pressed to argue that Stroud was the 5th-best QB that played in the Wild Card round. And while you'd be hard-pressed to argue that, PFF, apparently, is not:
Getting mad about PFF's grading system is kind of like playing pickleball: it feels like a fun, cool idea in the moment, and then you do it and realize how kinda pointless it is. Sure, it looks a little bit suspect that someone who almost had a perfect passer rating on the day was the 5th best QB of the weekend, but that's what you get with PFF: a treasure trove of useful knowledge with the occasional head-scratcher. However, the internet was ANGRY. In fact, the internet was probably angrier than you, unless you're JJ Watt:
We probably could have embeded way more tweets, but the other 450 more-or-less say the same thing. What was first Texans vs Everybody is now Texans vs Everybody, But Specifically PFF. Every year, one fan base takes it upon themselves to fight the noble fight against all numbers, and this year, it's the Texans. It's not a responsibility that should be taken lightly. The internet needs PFF anger.